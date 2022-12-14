Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Market close: a2 Milk continues its strong run

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
a2 Milk gained 15c or 2.09 per cent to $7.34 – its highest level for nearly 14 months. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket had a muted reaction to falling inflation in the United States – and instead looked to be settling into holiday mode.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded flat for most of the

