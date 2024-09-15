“Lakewood Plaza is currently without electricity.Building management is currently on site trying to resolve the issue and is a point of contact for all residents. Please note we are treating the restoration of electricity with the utmost of urgency,” owners were told in the early hours of this morning.
Residents have complained to the Herald, saying there is no hot water and this is not the first power outage at the 14-level block.
Du Val is in statutory management after Cabinet voted on that last month, with PwC’s initial report identifying accounting irregularities, complexities, lack of auditing and concerns about a trust in the name of founders Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke.
Lakewood Plaza has previously been reported to be home to about 500 residents in 151 units.
The notice was sent by Du Val’s reception/portfolio administrator, Urshula Boon.
Du Val’s head office was also in the building at 8 Lakewood Plaza.
Du Val’s head office phone number was not being answered this morning, nor at the Du Val gym within the block.
One resident told the Herald: “This morning there are security guards turning people away from the apartment building on Lakewood Court in Manukau as the entire apartment building/complex is without power.
“Unsure if this has anything to do with the issues that have been happening with the ongoing repair work in the building. There were a few frustrated people, myself included, there this morning.”
Owners were asked to pay for the “flood restoration project” at the block where repairs were estimated in a June 2023 Excel spreadsheet to take 33 months and cost $11,414,000, although an owner said the total levy was $3m.
Minutes from an extraordinary body corporate general meeting on October 2, issued by Strata Title Administration, put the sum at $3.4m to be collected last and this year in four instalments.
Another owner said he would pay $30,000 for repairs.
“The body corporate agreed to millions of dollars in repairs. It has been ridiculously expensive.”
Owners were told by the block’s body corporate the party responsible for the fault, when identified, would pay.
One owner is convinced a court case will mean he gets his money back.
On August 5, Du Val told one owner its building facilities and property management team at Lakewood Plaza “still remains operational and is still managing your property to a high standard. Rent will continue to be receipted”.
Du Val, Downey Construction and others built the tower. But Du Val manages all apartments.
An April 9 written report from Commercial Services and Reports as agents for the Lakewood repair project described the extensive nature of the work.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.