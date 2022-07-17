Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Manufacturing data points to a NZ economy in struggle street

3 minutes to read
NZ manufacturers struggled in June. Photo / File

NZ manufacturers struggled in June. Photo / File

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

New Zealand's manufacturing sector contracted for the first time since the most recent national lockdown in August 2021, according to the latest BNZ - BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI).

The seasonally adjusted PMI for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.