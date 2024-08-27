Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Majority of SME’s indifferent on coalition Government performance, MYOB survey

By
Junior Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
SME's are on the fence regarding the coalition Government, with just 35% reporting satisfaction. Photo / Michael Craig

SME's are on the fence regarding the coalition Government, with just 35% reporting satisfaction. Photo / Michael Craig

Small-to-medium business owners (SMEs) are on the fence about the Government’s performance so far but there are signs of confidence improving.

The coalition Government received a median score of six out of 10 from SMEs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business