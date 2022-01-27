Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Luxaviation Group's ExecuJet buys Auckland-based Air Center One

5 minutes to read
Dassault Falcon 6X completes its maiden flight from Dassault Aviation’s Mérignac plant near Bordeaux. Video / Dassault

Dassault Falcon 6X completes its maiden flight from Dassault Aviation’s Mérignac plant near Bordeaux. Video / Dassault

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Aviation veteran Robin Leach has seen the highs and lows of private flying and is confident the international market here will recover.

The former air traffic controller founded corporate plane fixed base operator (FBO) Air

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.