Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Lovely by Skin Institute in liquidation, customers worried about vouchers

Aimee Shaw
By
3 mins to read
Lovely by Skin Institute has been informing customers of its closure via text message. Photo / Facebook

Lovely by Skin Institute has been informing customers of its closure via text message. Photo / Facebook

Beauty salon chain Lovely by Skin Institute has been placed into liquidation and permanently shut all of its stores.

The Herald understands the company was placed into liquidation today, and it has since been sending

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.