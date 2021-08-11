Live Q&A: Morris Legal team's thoughts on break-ups, trusts and estates

Lawyers Sally Morris, left, and Georgia Angus specialise in relationship property. They're addressing your legal dilemmas today. Photo / Supplied

When it comes to who gets what after a relationship breaks up, it's often far from clear cut. Today, Morris Legal's Sally Morris and Georgia Angus, lawyers specialising in relationship property, trusts and estates, will be sharing their thoughts from 12.30-1pm.

(The comments from Morris Legal are not, and are not intended to be, legal advice. If you require advice, please engage your own lawyer.)

Start asking your questions - limit them to a sentence or two - and we'll publish them when the Q&A kicks off. If you're reading this on our app - click the speech bubble at the top of your screen.

In the meantime, check out Jane Phare's recent work on New Zealand's divorce laws. She'll be joining in the conversation.