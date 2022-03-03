Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Live Q&A: Media, 'bias' and the $55m Govt fund - NZ Herald editors Shayne Currie, Murray Kirkness and Miriyana Alexander answer your questions

2 minutes to read
Protesters outside Parliament on February 18, 2022. Photo / Mike Scott

Protesters outside Parliament on February 18, 2022. Photo / Mike Scott

NZ Herald

"This fund will be applied to those media outlets that are least critical of the government."

That's a comment from a NZ Herald subscriber after the Government announced it would pay out $55 over three years to help ensure "public interest journalism" continued across New Zealand's media landscape.