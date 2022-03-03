Protesters outside Parliament on February 18, 2022. Photo / Mike Scott

"This fund will be applied to those media outlets that are least critical of the government."

That's a comment from a NZ Herald subscriber after the Government announced it would pay out $55 million over three years to help ensure "public interest journalism" continued across New Zealand's media landscape.

The subscriber who made that comment isn't alone in his concerns. They come at a time when suspicion of the media, both at home and overseas, appears to be rising - particularly within the anti-vaxx and anti-mandate movements.

At the same time, on the commercial side of the industry, major local media players - including the NZ Herald - are seeking approval to collectively bargain with Facebook and Google to seek fair payment for Kiwi journalism used on their digital platforms.

That's a lot of moving parts - so how do they work together? Does the Government's journalism fund really threaten media impartiality? Why are anti-vaxxers so mad at the media - and how should the media respond?

We asked NZME managing editor Shayne Currie, NZ Herald editor Murray Kirkness and NZ Herald Premium editor Miriyana Alexander to tackle these tricky issues head-on in a live Q&A with Premium subscribers.

