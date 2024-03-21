Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

‘Light at end of tunnel’ — Gloomy GDP data could mean interest rates come down sooner

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Gross domestic product fell 0.1 per cent in the December 2023 quarter, compared with the September quarter. Video / NZ Herald

Through all the grim GDP data, there are signs that monetary policy is working — and that might mean better odds on Official Cash Rate cuts this year.

In the end, the arrival of a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business