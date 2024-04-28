A big leap in interest payments for the average household was recorded. Photo / 123rf

The average New Zealand household’s cost of living went up 6.2 per cent in the year to March 31, Stats NZ said today.

The household living-costs price index for the March quarter was down slightly from the 7.0 per cent hike recorded in the year to December 31.

But it was still well above the inflation rate of 4.0 per cent measured in the consumers price index (CPI) for the year to March 31.

Interest payments increased by 28 per cent for the average household in the year to March 31.

Those interest payments are among the costs measured in the household living-costs price index, whereas the CPI does not include mortgage rate increases.

Despite the big annual increase, the pace of household inflation did slow in the March quarter.

In the September 2023 quarter, the average household’s living costs went up 2.5 per cent compared to the June quarter.

But in December 2023, that slowed to 1.2 per cent and in this year’s March quarter it slowed again to 1.0 per cent, quarter-on-quarter.

Employment indicators

Stats NZ also released new jobs data.

In March this year, there were 2.41 million filled jobs, up 0.4 per cent from February.

Jobs in primary industries were down by 1292 or 1.2 percent month-on-month.

There were 1572 more jobs in goods-producing industries, a 0.3 per cent increase.

And 8498 jobs were added in service industries, equating to an increase of 0.5 per cent, or 8498 jobs.