Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘Lifeline’ subsidy helps NZ video game industry return to strong growth

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The Rocketwerkz global hit game Icarus.

The Rocketwerkz global hit game Icarus.

After stalling growth and an “existential crisis” over the previous two years, the local video gaming industry grew 26% to $548 million in revenue in the 2024 financial year.

It was the first time the industry had crossed the half-billion dollar mark (with most of its takings, as usual,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business