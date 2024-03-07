Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Profit nearly halves at NZ’s largest video game firm, Grinding Gear Games

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Grinding Gear Games co-foudner and CEO Chris Wilson. Photo / Dean Purcell

Grinding Gear Games co-foudner and CEO Chris Wilson. Photo / Dean Purcell

New Zealand’s largest video game company saw its profit nearly halve in 2023.

The West Auckland-based Grinding Gear Games - maker of the multiplayer fantasy game Path of Exile, played by millions worldwide - saw

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business