Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: Yippee-ki-yay, it's a Die Hard Christmas

5 minutes to read
We've walked on broken glass to get here. Photo / Composite image

We've walked on broken glass to get here. Photo / Composite image

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

This is my last column for 2021. It's a Christmas column.

Unfortunately, it's not the usual silly season collection of whimsical reflections on the year that was.

It's a Christmas column packed full of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.