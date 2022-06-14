Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Liam Dann: Why the Bear market is the real deal this time

4 minutes to read
Bear market: Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, June 13, 2022. AP Photo.

Bear market: Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, June 13, 2022. AP Photo.

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

The post-pandemic bear market has arrived - finally and with a degree of inevitability.

Markets all over the world this week slumped below the key threshold (a 20 per cent fall) required to earn

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.