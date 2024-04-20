Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why so many Kiwis are leaving for Australia and why its economy is stronger - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Is the grass really greener in Australia? Photo / Getty Images

Is the grass really greener in Australia? Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

The last time New Zealand experienced a brain drain on anything like the scale it is right now, Prime Minister at the time Rob Muldoon laughed it off.

“New Zealanders who leave for Australia

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business