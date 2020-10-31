Website of the Year

Liam Dann: Why Jacinda Ardern can't call Donald Trump a creep ... even if he is

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in West Salem, Wisconsin. Photo / AP

Liam Dann
NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

I think Donald Trump is a creep.

I hope this week sees him and his administration swept into the dustbin of history.

I can say that openly. I'm confident most New Zealanders agree with

