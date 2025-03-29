Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann: What Trump’s tariff turmoil means for New Zealand’s economic recovery

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump is set to release his new trade policy and a range of tariffs on April 2.

US President Donald Trump is set to release his new trade policy and a range of tariffs on April 2.

Liam Dann
Opinion by Liam Dann
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • US President Donald Trump’s new trade policy, set for release on April 2, could impose “reciprocal tariffs” globally.
  • The uncertainty around these tariffs is affecting US consumer confidence and increasing fears of recession.
  • S&P Global warns the tariffs could slow global growth, impacting New Zealand’s economic recovery efforts.

OPINION

One of the big missing pieces of the economic recovery puzzle falls into place this week.

April 2 is D-Day for the global economy as the US administration releases its comprehensive trade policy, which promises to impose “reciprocal tariffs” on the world.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business