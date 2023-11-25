Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann: The big divide that will drive conflict in the new Government

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Act leader David Seymour and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters shake hands as they sign their new Government deal. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act leader David Seymour and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters shake hands as they sign their new Government deal. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Congratulations to new Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. After all the speculation and concern, he has done a remarkable job of getting his two petulant minor party partners on the same page.

The final coalition

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business