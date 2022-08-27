Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: The big recession call - how do we decide?

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Dark clouds on the horizon? Economists are divided over the recession debate. Photo / NZME

Dark clouds on the horizon? Economists are divided over the recession debate. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

Brace yourself for recession. There's one coming. Or we're in one already. Or maybe we just had one?

Who knows? There's a lot of uncertainty - economists are divided.

But just in case,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.