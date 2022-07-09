Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: Recession to the rescue! Why we're cheering on the villain

5 minutes to read
At the movies, it's often fun to cheer for the bad guys. Photo / Supplied

At the movies, it's often fun to cheer for the bad guys. Photo / Supplied

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

Things probably aren't as bad as they seem.

But that's ok because if they seem bad that might be a good thing. It might even mean things don't actually get too bad.

It's a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.