Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann: Immigration boom creates headache for next government

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
If they come, we must build it.

If they come, we must build it.

OPINION

New Zealand’s immigration records are tumbling ... again!

We had a record net migration gain of 96,200 in the July 2023 year, according to Stats NZ data last week.

The 208,400 migrant arrivals in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business