Liam Dann: How to read an economic forecast

Today it's the top three from Liam Dann.
A guide to economic forecasts
There's been a flurry of new economic forecasts over the course of this year. It's been overwhelming just trying to keep track of all the new outlooks and numbers.
The analytics suggest a lot more people read articles about economic forecasts when the economy gets interesting.
Unfortunately, the more interesting the economy is the more difficult it is to forecast.
If there's one thing we can all agree on it's that the economy is very interesting right now.
That doesn't mean we should ignore forecasts. They need to be read in context but they remain an important guide.