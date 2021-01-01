Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: Economists pick the top five trends to watch in 2021

9 minutes to read

The effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines is going to have a bearing on the economy in 2021. Photo / AP

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

This time last year, no one picked a global pandemic was the economic trend to watch in 2020.

As part of an annual look ahead, the Herald asks New Zealand's leading economists to pick the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.