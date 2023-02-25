Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Liam Dann: Before we pay the price of climate change we need to agree on the bill

Liam Dann
Some years we might see a lot more water, but other years we might see more extreme drought. Photo / Neil Reid

OPINION:

New Zealanders are finally being forced to face what former US vice-president Al Gore dubbed “an inconvenient truth” almost 20 years ago.

Many people simply chose not to believe the science presented in that

