Les Mills CEO throws in the sweat towel

Clive Ormerod has also worked for telecommunications company Spark and Nike in his career. Photo / Nick Reed

The marketing guru who led fitness group Les Mills International’s global and digital expansion over the past six years is stepping down and his replacement is yet to be found.

Clive Ormerod, who rose from the company’s chief marketing officer to step into the lead position in July 2019, announced the move on Friday morning, revealing the reason for his departure.

“I’ve decided to take some time out with family and to recharge personally, before moving into a new opportunity in the new year,” Ormerod said in an announcement on Les Mills’ website.

“Now feels like the right time to make this decision and to leave the company in the very capable hands of the best team I’ve ever worked with.

“I’ll be cheering you all on from the sidelines.”

Executive director Phillip Mills said Ormerod had a huge impact on the business, including steering it through the “choppy waters” of the global pandemic.

“He has shown immense commitment, leading the business with strong strategic focus and a tireless work ethic.

“While we’re sad to see him go, we respect his decision and wish him all the best.”

A search for his successor was under way.

Les Mills’ trademarked workouts are delivered across 21,000 gyms and clubs globally. The company was founded by four-time Olympian Les Mills in 1968.