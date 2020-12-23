Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Leading questions: What Kiwi Property Group chief executive Clive Mackenzie expects of 2021

4 minutes to read

Kiwi Property chief executive Clive Mackenzie. Photo / Dean Purcell

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Clive Mackenzie, Kiwi Property Group chief executive, is bracing himself for more disruption in 2021. This Covid year brought massive change for the business and now he's predicting more.

How would you describe 2020 for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.