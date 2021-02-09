Lawyer appears as cat during Zoom filter fail

Video of a US court hearing conducted via Zoom has gone viral after one lawyer's embarrassing tech fail saw him appear onscreen as a cute kitten.

It was a hearing to discuss important legal matters relating to US border security and contraband currency, but one pressing matter needed to be cleared up first.

When lawyer Rod Ponton joined the virtual hearing his face had been replaced by that of a cute kitten.

As he spoke, the kitten's head and mouth moved.

It was noticed.

"Mr. Ponton I believe you have a filter turned on in your video settings," Judge Roy B. Ferguson said.

"Can you hear me judge?" Ponton replied, looking pleadingly through the screen with eyes as wide as saucers.

"I can hear you," Judge Ferguson said. "I think it's a filter."

"It is and I don't know how to remove it," Ponton said.

"I've got my assistant here and she's trying to remove it but uh … I'm prepared to go forward with it.

"I'm here live, I'm not a cat," the unfortunate lawyer told the judge.

Judge Ferguson later released the clip online, warning others to check their filters before they begin Zoom meetings.

"IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off," he wrote.

"This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th."

In a later tweet, the judge labelled the interlude as a "fun moment" and said it was proof of the lengths gone to by the legal profession to ensure that justice was still done during the pandemic.

Ponton later told Vice that the mistake came after he used his secretary's computer for the meeting.

"Oh, that was just a mistake by my secretary," he said.

"I was using her computer and for some reason she had that filter on. I took it off and replaced it with my face. It was a case involving a man trying to exit the United States with contraband and contraband cash. All it was was a mistake. It was taken off and we had the hearing as normal."