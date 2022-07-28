Jacque Lethbridge was elected president of the New Zealand Law Society in April. Photo / Supplied

Jacque Lethbridge was elected president of the New Zealand Law Society in April. Photo / Supplied

Law Society president Jacque Lethbridge has front-footed allegations of "behaviour concerns" and confirmed she is at the centre of the claims.

However Lethbridge, who was elected president in April of the regulatory body that oversees the conduct of 15,000 New Zealand lawyers, strongly denies the unspecified allegations.

She also says she fully backs an independent "culture review" of the organisation that has been launched in response to the accusations, "including those raised directly by me".

An unattributed statement appeared on the society's website two days ago saying "allegations regarding behaviour concerns at the New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa" had surfaced in the media.

"The concerns do not relate to the behaviour of Law Society staff, the Vice-Presidents, or any former President," the statement read.

"While no complaint of bullying has been received, in response to concerns raised we have commissioned a broad-based culture review of the organisation. This review will be undertaken by Mike Heron QC."

The statement said it was important that every New Zealander had trust and confidence in the society as a regulator and as advocate for the legal profession.

"We owe duties of confidence and cannot comment further but we will be as transparent as is permissible."

In response, Lethbridge - a senior commercial litigator and partner at a top Auckland law firm - issued her own statement today, which the Herald has obtained.

"In response to a media report, the Law Society issued a statement confirming that no complaints of bullying or harassment had been received, noting that some behaviour concerns had been raised.

"Who may have been the target of some of those alleged concerns has caused confusion.

"I wish to make it plain that I am the person being referred to in that statement and that I deny the concerns raised.

"I participated in and fully supported the full Board's decision to initiate a broad-based review of the NZLS working culture being undertaken by Mike Heron QC which will be addressing all concerns including those raised directly by me. I look forward to fully participating in it."

Lethbridge said Heron must now be left to his job.

Since being elected president three months ago, she said her platform had been one of fairness and transparency.

"I strongly believe the reputation of our profession and our organisation can only be enhanced and benefit from a clear, open and fair approach."

Justice Minister Kiri Allan told the Herald she was aware of the matter but had not sought a briefing or explanation from the Law Society.

Speaking generally, Allan said: "Bullying and harassment is never acceptable, ever. As Minister of Justice I expect high standards of lawyers and I expect the body responsible for regulating the conduct of lawyers to uphold the same, if not higher, standards.

"A review has been commissioned and if would be inappropriate for me to comment while that process is under way."

Lethbridge - who began practice in 2004 - has worked on several high-profile legal cases.

Antony Shaw took a successful paternity case against former Auckland mayor John Banks in 2017. Photo / Supplied

In 2017 she headed a successful paternity case against former Auckland mayor and police minister John Banks.

Her client Antony Shaw took High Court proceedings asking a judge to declare that Banks was his birth father.

The court agreed, ruling that Banks was Shaw's paternal father and declaring the pair were next of kin.

She also represented SkyCity during the prosecution of Tessa Grant, who was jailed for seven years in 2017 for ripping off the casino company and a Hamilton school for $2.77 million.

An online bio for Lethbridge says she has a reputation for "robust, focused, dynamic and effective advocacy and legal representation".

"She specialises in commercial and civil litigation with a focus on insolvency and restructuring and also has experience in regulatory and serious fraud cases.

"She regularly represents high-profile individuals and commercial organisations both in New Zealand and internationally with complex, contentious and often unique legal problems."

Lethbridge has held various board positions and served as a council member of the Auckland Branch Council, the Auckland Standards Committee and the Auckland District Law Society.