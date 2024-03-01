Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Labour Party problems: When ideas are lacking and credibility goes - Bruce Cotteril

By Bruce Cotterill
8 mins to read
Former police minister Ginny Andersen, here seen with Labour leader Chris Hipkins, eventually apologised to National MP Mark Mitchell following her comments on the Mike Hosking Breakfast show. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former police minister Ginny Andersen, here seen with Labour leader Chris Hipkins, eventually apologised to National MP Mark Mitchell following her comments on the Mike Hosking Breakfast show. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

In business, it’s the equivalent of being shifted sideways. It’s always a difficult thing to have happen to you.

But political life is cruel. Very cruel. When you lose, you don’t go sideways, you

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business