Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Labour crisis: ANZ boss urges Govt to loosen immigration settings

4 minutes to read
ANZ CEO Antonia Watson calls for looser immigration settings. Photo / ANZ

ANZ CEO Antonia Watson calls for looser immigration settings. Photo / ANZ

By
Jenée Tibshraeny

Wellington Business editor, NZ Herald

ANZ New Zealand chief executive Antonia Watson is urging the Government to make the country's immigration settings more "flexible" to help businesses struggling with staff shortages.

"I totally understand that we want a more productive

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.