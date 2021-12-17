Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kiwis love the 'thrill' of last minute shopping, retailers should expect a busy few days leading up to Christmas

8 minutes to read
PriceSpy's survey results have also shown Kiwis love the thrill of buying Christmas gifts last minute. Photo / 123rf

PriceSpy's survey results have also shown Kiwis love the thrill of buying Christmas gifts last minute. Photo / 123rf

Rahul Bhattarai
By
Rahul Bhattarai

Multimedia business journalist - NZ Herald

Retailers should expect a busy trading period in the lead-up to Christmas as Kiwis love the "thrill" of buying last-minute gifts, reports shows.

According to the latest survey by the price and product comparison website

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.