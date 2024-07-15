Advertisement
Kiwibank to get sentenced in October for duping some home loan customers over fees, overdrafts

Kiwibank incorrectly charged more than 36,000 customers.

Kiwibank will be sentenced in October for misleading some customers over home loan fees and overdrafts.

Court documents show in some new detail what the Commerce Commission accused Kiwibank of.

Kiwibank last month said it was disappointed for letting some customers down and it promised to pay back the money – estimated at $7 million.

The bank faced 21 charges at Auckland District Court and has admitted fault.

“Kiwibank made representations in account statements rendered to certain home loan customers that those customers had been required to pay fees at certain amounts,” one charging document showed.

“In doing so Kiwibank misrepresented the amounts it was entitled to charge those customers, in that the terms and conditions applicable to those loans provided either for lower fees, or no such fees.”

Several charges had that exact wording but another related to overdrafts.

The Commerce Commission said Kiwibank in some cases told customers they’d have to pay a standard overdraft interest rate.

“In doing so, Kiwibank misrepresented the correct legal position, under which it was to provide arranged overdrafts to those customers at the preferential interest rates notified on Kiwibank’s website.”

Another charge related to fees or interest for “member package” agreements.

“This misrepresented the effect of the affected customers’ rights under Kiwibank’s member package agreements, under which those customers had the right to have those fees discounted...or to receive discounted rates.”

In another charge, the bank misrepresented the correct contractual position under loan agreements, as a result of miscalculating outstanding loan principals.

And in another charge, some Kiwibank customers had agreed to an interest-only repayment period on their loans, but those periods did not end on the agreed date, due to errors in processes Kiwibank used.

The Commerce Commission took Kiwibank to court for Fair Trading Act breaches.

Kiwibank previously confirmed to the Herald it had reported breaches to the Commerce Commission.

The earliest date for any of the offending was May 31, 2019 and the most recent was May 30 this year.

The bank said that happened after it investigated and worked to resolve issues where errors were made.

“Kiwibank has fully co-operated with the Commerce Commission’s investigation and carried out a remediation programme for affected customers,” a bank spokesman said last month.

“All remediations will be completed by the end of this year, if not complete already.”

