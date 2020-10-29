Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kiwi firm behind Uber Eats ads, Special Group, launches in Los Angeles

8 minutes to read

Ad agency Special Group is launching in Los Angeles with Uber Eats as a founding client. Photo / Supplied

Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

At the time of writing, Los Angeles County had 303,000 active cases of Covid-19. This in a state with 923,000 active cases and in a country with 8.93 million cases.

Restrictions are easing in many

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.