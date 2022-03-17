Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kiwi digital wallet provider Dosh raises $5m, plans to compete with banks

5 minutes to read
James McEniery and Shane Marsh, co-founders of instant payment service Dosh. Photo / Supplied

James McEniery and Shane Marsh, co-founders of instant payment service Dosh. Photo / Supplied

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

Kiwi digital wallet operator Dosh has raised $5 million in a seed funding round which it hopes to use to boost its brand and add more banking services to allow it to compete with the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.