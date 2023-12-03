Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kitset Assembly Services raising $7m to expand ‘business in a box’ model to US

Alka Prasad
By
5 mins to read
The team at Kitset Assembly Services say the biggest challenge in raising capital will be the “tough market”.

The team at Kitset Assembly Services say the biggest challenge in raising capital will be the “tough market”.

A Kiwi kitset and flat-pack assembly company is looking to raise $7 million to expand to the United States after testing its “business in a box” model across New Zealand, Australia and at University of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business