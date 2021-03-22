Kathmandu resumes dividend payment, sales up 12% in first half

Kathmandu has declared an interim dividend after suspending payments last year. Photo / NZME

Kathmandu will resume a dividend payment for its shareholders as sales for the group increased almost 13 per cent in the first half of 2021.

The company said its EBITDA for the six months to December 31 was up 19 per cent to $48.2 million, excluding the impact of IFRS 16 and one-off transaction and abnormal costs, compared to $40.5m in the previous period.

It posted a net profit after tax of $22.3m - up 194 per cent on the same time last year - and experienced a 12.9 per cent increase in sales revenue to $410.7m, which included six months of sales from its Rip Curl acquisition.

In the NZX announcement, Kathmandu said it would resume its dividend payment, declaring an interim payment of 2 cents per share.

The company suspended dividend payments last year due to the impact of Covid-19.

Online now represents almost 13 per cent of Kathmandu's direct-to-consumer sales, up from 8.9 per cent last year.

Group net debt is now $10m following careful working capital management and its $207m capital raise in the 2020 financial year.

Kathmandu group chief executive Xavier Simonet said Rip Curl had delivered an "outstanding" first-half result for the group despite facing substantial impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, "validating the group's diversification strategy".

"Benefiting from increased participation in surfing in Australia, Europe and the USA, Rip Curl achieved strong sales and profits despite Covid-19 trading restrictions, reflecting the brand's technical product focus and strong consumer engagement. Pleasingly, Rip Curl's wholesale order book is back above pre-Covid-19 levels," Simonet said in the market update.

He said outdoor equipment and clothing retailer Kathmandu was particularly impacted by Covid-related travel restrictions, "with reduced demand for insulation and rainwear resulting from a lack of international travellers to the Northern Hemisphere".

"Over the first half, we implemented a rapid response to changes in consumer preference resulting from Covid-19. To respond to increased participation in local travel and adventure, our brands Kathmandu Holdings adjusted their focus to product categories in high demand, such as wetsuits and surfboards for Rip Curl, and camping and footwear for Kathmandu."