Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kate MacNamara: Government supermarket sector rethink likely has radical options on the backburner

6 minutes to read
Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has signalled he's keen to improve wholesale supply. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has signalled he's keen to improve wholesale supply. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Kate MacNamara

OPINION:

Last week's Budget quietly contained $10.7m over four years to pay for a "dedicated team" of bureaucrats to advise the Government on how to respond to Commerce Commission market study reports.

The only such

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.