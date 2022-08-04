Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kāinga Ora's 'huge upfront payment' clinched its purchase of Ferncliffe Farms

5 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson was warned about an increased risk of public funds "maintaining or increasing urban land prices rather than reducing them". Photo / Getty Images

Finance Minister Grant Robertson was warned about an increased risk of public funds "maintaining or increasing urban land prices rather than reducing them". Photo / Getty Images

Kate MacNamara
By
Kate MacNamara

Business Journalist

The Government's winning $70.4 million offer for rural land known as Ferncliffe Farms trumped private sector bids because it constituted a "huge upfront payment" with no conditions to mitigate risk, sources close to the process

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.