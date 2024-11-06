Kāinga Ora calls in builders, clears Ponsonby tenants from five-year-old units

Patrick Dougherty, Kāinga Ora’s general manager of construction and innovation, said the units were undergoing improvements to create a better living environment.
“Work being undertaken includes replacing existing balustrades and installing new vertical solid screens to balconies to create more privacy for customers,”he said.
“We are also relocating the entrances from Parawai Cres to Richmond Rd to provide a covered walkway into the complex, landscaping and fencing to create visual barrier for the ground floor units, creating a more usable communal outdoor space, and painting the exterior in a darker colour, new fencing and landscaping to integrate better with the local community.”
The site is fenced during the work for health and safety measures.
All residents have been relocated.
“Given the scope of the work and the extensive scaffolding required, for safety reasons customers living in the complex were moved into other Kāinga Ora homes,” Dougherty said.
“They will have the opportunity to return to the complex once the improvements are completed in February,” Dougherty said.
Dougherty said wrap needed to cover the apartments.
“The buildings have been wrapped to protect them from rain during the remedial work, which involves removing part of the exterior cladding so new balustrades can be installed without compromising the structural integrity of the building. Because the buildings have been wrapped and there is extensive scaffolding on site, it was simply not feasible for customers to stay living in the units”.
Balconies were not dangerous, he stressed.
“The balconies were not unsafe. The building did meet all compliance and regulation requirements when it was completed in 2019.