Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Will artificial intelligence and machine learning end up in the hands of a few?

4 minutes to read
One of DALL-E mini's current interpretations of "a journalist typing a story". Photo / Juha Saarinen

One of DALL-E mini's current interpretations of "a journalist typing a story". Photo / Juha Saarinen

Juha Saarinen
By
Juha Saarinen

Tech blogger for nzherald.co.nz.

OPINION:

Work on creating an artificial general intelligence (AGI), that is, technology that outperforms humans, continues unabated, with billions of investor dollars being poured into research and AI/ML startups.

There are some bumps in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.