Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Whip out the Sony ZV-1 when you need a good vlogging

5 minutes to read
The Sony ZV-1 is a good all-round camera aimed at vloggers and livestreamers. Photo / Supplied

The Sony ZV-1 is a good all-round camera aimed at vloggers and livestreamers. Photo / Supplied

Juha Saarinen
By:

Tech writer for NZ Herald.

OPINION

Like the vast majority of people, the camera on my smartphone is what I use to take the majority of my photos and videos. The reason for that is simple: the multi-camera systems on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.