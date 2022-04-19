Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Thinking about NFTs? Stop right there

4 minutes to read
NFTs are by themselves hard to understand which should be enough of a warning to anyone sinking money into them, writes Juha Saarinen. Photo / 123RF

NFTs are by themselves hard to understand which should be enough of a warning to anyone sinking money into them, writes Juha Saarinen. Photo / 123RF

Juha Saarinen
By
Juha Saarinen

Tech blogger for nzherald.co.nz.

OPINION:

I was intent on ignoring the billion-dollar scam that is non-fungible tokens or NFTs. However, as I thought a while ago, hordes of grifters are lining up to make some easy money out of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.