Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Honey, I can't shrink the chips any further

5 minutes to read
Just how small can chips get? Photo / Getty Images

Just how small can chips get? Photo / Getty Images

Juha Saarinen
By
Juha Saarinen

Tech blogger for nzherald.co.nz.

OPINION:

Taiwanese and Korean silicon chip foundries are gearing up to produce silicon semiconductors made with extremely fine processes, just a few nanometres in size, an amazing technological feat that's by and large going unnoticed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.