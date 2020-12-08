Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Call centre tech gets realistic

5 minutes to read

Photo / 123RF

Juha Saarinen
By:

Tech writer for NZ Herald.

OPINION:

Attending tech conferences held overseas in 2020 usually means brain-straining under high cognitive load while watching video presentations late at night or in the small hours of the morning.

That's Covid-19 for you, and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.