Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Joe Rogan controversy: Spark 'reaches out' to partner Spotify

4 minutes to read
Joe Rogan has faced criticisms for his views on Covid-19 and vaccines. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Rogan has faced criticisms for his views on Covid-19 and vaccines. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Spark NZ has reacted to concerns raised by customers over Spotify.

The Kiwi telco has a marketing partnership with the US streaming music and podcast giant that sees some of its mobile customers qualify for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.