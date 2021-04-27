Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jobs to go at TV3-owner Discovery NZ as restructure cuts through transtasman business

3 minutes to read
Discovery acquired the channel Three and Newshub brands last year. Photo / File

Discovery acquired the channel Three and Newshub brands last year. Photo / File

Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

Dozens of jobs are on the line as channel Three's new owner Discovery restructures its business across Australia and New Zealand.

The Herald understands plans for the restructure have been in the works for a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.