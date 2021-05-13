Jetstar launches more Return for Free fares after strong Facebook response, Gold Coast for $179

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans reacts to the quarantine-free bubble announcement and reveals plans for more flights across the Tasman. Video / Supplied

Jetstar is launching its ''return for free'' fares, which push prices between New Zealand cities as low as $39 and round-trip flights to the Gold Coast to $179.

The low-cost carrier says ''huge demand'' on Facebook called for the promo this week.

Travel periods are from early August and are subject to a number of conditions.

The sale will be for just four hours today - between noon and 4pm through the airline's website. The airline said there were ''thousands'' of fares in today's sale and said there would be more promotional deals with more seats in the coming months.

Some of the Return for Free fares include:

• Auckland to Christchurch from $49

• Auckland to Dunedin from $69

• Christchurch to Wellington from $39

• Auckland to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $202

• Christchurch to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $201

• Wellington to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $179

• Queenstown to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $228

Travel dates vary per route but include early August to mid-September and early to late February 2022.

The airline says customers booking an outbound ''Starter'' fare will receive one return ''Starter" fare free on selected flights.

The fares are only available from the same arrival and departure ports and must be bought in a single booking.

A Jetstar Airbus A320 at Auckland Airport. Photo / Grant Bradley

Availability is strictly limited, especially during school and public holiday weekends.

Charges for checked baggage are not included.

Jetstar says limited changes can be made to bookings but change fees and any fare difference will apply.

Booking and service fees of $5 per passenger, per domestic flight and $8 to $12.50 per passenger on an international flight can apply.

Airlines have experienced subdued demand for transtasman travel since the introduction of quarantine-free travel and promotions are being introduced to stimulate the market. Jetstar is also up against dominant domestic player Air New Zealand, which has cut fares around the country.

The last time the deal was available in New Zealand was in 2019 where customers didn't need to pay for return flight fares unless they're already sold out.

Qantas subsidiary Jetstar has introduced greater flexibility if there are any changes to flights due to border changes. If customers are affected by changes to border restrictions, they will always be able to get a credit voucher to the full value of their booking, the airline says.

Depending on the circumstances, cash refunds or free changes to flight dates or times may also be available.