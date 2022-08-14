Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jeremy Ward: Three reasons why this US earnings season is pivotal

8 minutes to read
Though it is an uncertain time for equity markets around the world, some clear signposts are emerging. Photo / AP

Though it is an uncertain time for equity markets around the world, some clear signposts are emerging. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By Jeremy Ward

OPINION:

In a world experiencing record levels of inflation and global equity markets down about 14 per cent (NZD) in the first half of the year, the US second-quarter earnings season was always going to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.