Jeremy Sutton: The Ex-Files - I want to leave my husband but we have to go through managed isolation together first

"I'm nervous about spending 14 days in managed isolation with my husband." Photo / Getty Images

As we say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in 2022, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it's the top five from senior family lawyer, Jeremy Sutton.

I want to leave my husband but we have to go through MIQ together first - August 1

I am returning home after living in London with my husband and children for the past three years. The constant lockdowns over the past 18 months has put too much strain on our marriage. Once we are back in New Zealand I will be telling my husband that I want to separate.

I am very nervous about spending 14 days in managed isolation with him. His temper has been getting worse and he has taken it out on me recently. I want to make sure I am ready to leave as soon as quarantine is over. What can I do to protect myself and my children and make sure we are in the best position possible to leave him?

See what advice Jeremy Sutton has to offer here.

There are steps you can take to prepare to leave your partner. Photo / 123RF

Can I stop my ex from letting our daughter have a sleepover? - October 25

My ex-husband and I both live in Auckland and share care of our children. During the lockdown they have been going between our homes as usual. He does not take the lockdown rules very seriously and has told me that he is going to let our 11-year-old daughter stay over at her friend's house as a Labour weekend treat. I am not okay with this as it is against the lockdown rules and I have no idea whether her friend's family are vaccinated against Covid-19. Can I refuse to let her go to his house this weekend?

See what advice Jeremy Sutton has to offer here.

Sleepovers are not allowed under alert level 3 lockdown rules. Photo / Getty Images

Avoiding divorce litigation - July 3

Lately the Family Court has been under intense criticism. People have spoken about the faults in the system that make the process lengthy and expensive for some families. However, almost all couples who separate can resolve matters without needing to involve the Family Court.

Parties can proactively take steps to avoid going down the rabbit hole of divorce litigation.

See the full story here.

Parties can proactively take steps to avoid going down the rabbit hole of divorce litigation. Photo / 123RF

Can I stop my ex from taking the kids to Aus? - April 7

My ex-husband has told me that he intends to take the kids to Queensland now that the travel bubble with Australia is opening. His sister lives there with her children so he wants them to visit their cousins. They have planned to go to the theme parks while they are there. I don't want them to go. I'm worried they could catch Covid-19 or become stranded there if either country goes into lockdown. What can I do to stop him?

Legal expert Jeremy Sutton answers pressing questions about how the law affects family decisions. In this column, he addresses the complexity of separated parents living on either side of the ditch during a global pandemic.

Read the full column here.

The pandemic has made life even more complicated for separated parents. Photo / Getty Images

How do I protect myself if my partner is contributing less to buy a property?

My partner and I want to buy a townhouse when it goes to auction. I am due to receive a substantial inheritance shortly so I will provide the full deposit. I also earn more than my partner so will contribute a greater proportion towards the mortgage. How do I get a proper value for the townhouse? How do I protect myself in case our relationship goes south?

See what advice Jeremy Sutton has to offer here.