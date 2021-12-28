Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jeremy Sutton: The Ex-Files - I want to leave my husband but we have to go through managed isolation together first

4 minutes to read
"I'm nervous about spending 14 days in managed isolation with my husband." Photo / Getty Images

"I'm nervous about spending 14 days in managed isolation with my husband." Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

As we say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in 2022, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.