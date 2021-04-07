Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jeremy Sutton: What the transtasman bubble means for separated parents

6 minutes to read
The pandemic has made life even more complicated for separated parents. Photo / Getty Images

The pandemic has made life even more complicated for separated parents. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Legal expert Jeremy Sutton answers pressing questions about how the law affects family decisions. In today's column, he addresses the complexity of separated parents living on either side of the ditch during a global

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.